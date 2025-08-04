Hi Friends,

We’re quickly approaching Noted’s third anniversary! Last year, I put out a call for notes and was overwhelmed by all the brilliant, gorgeous submissions you sent me.

So I’m doing it again!

When I began Noted, I wanted to share insights I had gathered on note-taking from my academic research. I didn’t realize I’d discover a whole community of people fascinated by notes. I’m very grateful that so many of you have found your way to Noted!

Among Noted’s subscribers, there are some truly excellent note-takers! I’d love to see more of what you’ve created.

I’ll select a handful of your notes to feature on Noted. I’m looking for note-taking practices that have been genuinely useful for you—for whatever reason!

While I’m open to all kinds of notes, this year I’m particularly interested in:

Learning differences and disabilities: Do you have a learning difference or disability that requires you to take notes differently from the methods I’ve covered in Noted? I’d love to learn more about what has worked for you! Cultural influences: Because note-taking is deeply cultural, and I am writing from my own American context, I’d love to know about different approaches to taking notes. Are you from a culture (or have you spent time in a culture) that has a particular note-taking style or habit?

If you’ve sent me notes before, you’re still welcome to submit something new.

If you are curious how I’ll share your notes, you can look at last year’s anniversary posts: “Noted’s Two-Year Anniversary Edition”, “How 9 of Noted’s Readers Think with Notes,” “How 5 of Noted's Readers Create With Notes,” “How 5 of Noted's Readers Keep a Diary,” and “How 6 of Noted's Readers Use Diaries to Support Rituals.”

To submit your notes for consideration, please send around 2-3 images and a description of your practice, including how it has been useful for you (around 150 words) and a brief biography (around 50 words) to notedbee@gmail.com with the subject line “Third Anniversary Post” (otherwise, your words might get lost in my inbox) by August 22nd.

I can’t wait to see your notes!