A Short History of the Daily Planner
"Where, how, or with whom my time is spent"-George Washington
Happy 2024! It might not surprise you to know that my favorite thing about the new year is getting a new daily planner. I spend a lot of time thinking about how to plan my days.1
For this New Year post, I decided to look at how people have used daily planners in the past. What I found was a fascinating origin story of tracking time in notebooks.
Moreover,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Noted to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.