Like many millennials, Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) graduated from college during an economic recession. The “Panic of 1837,” as it was called, would last for six years, leaving collapsed banks, inflation, and financial ruin for home and business owners in its wake.

Thoreau began his professional life as a teacher in Concord’s struggling public school. The school was under-resourced and suffered from chronic absenteeism. Moreover, Thoreau taught a class of upwards of one-hundred students and, to his horror, was expected to carry out corporeal punishment. He quit after two months and attempted to start his own private school based on experiential learning rather than rote memorization. It flourished briefly, but ultimately failed. He fell in love too, but the woman’s father made her refuse him because of Thoreau’s bleak economic situation.

Thoreau, photograph from 1856

When he moved to Walden in 1845 at the age of twenty-eight, Thoreau had never lived alone because he couldn’t afford to. Instead, he lived with his family, and then with Ralph Waldo Emerson, his mentor, for two years in exchange for working as a handyman. Then, he spent six months living with Emerson’s brother and tutoring his nephew in exchange for room and board in New York. Thoreau was trying to break into New York’s literary scene; this venture proved unsuccessful too, so he moved in with his parents.

At around this time, Emerson purchased land next to Walden Pond. This was where Thoreau began his experiment in living “deliberately.” He aimed “to live deep and suck out all the marrow of life…”

Given his financial circumstances, it makes sense that Thoreau would title the first and longest chapter of Walden, “Economy.” As the scholar Robert Richardson explains, this chapter applies Adam Smith’s ideas to the individual. While Smith, in The Wealth of Nations (1775), investigated what made nations wealthy, Thoreau concerned himself with individual wealth in terms of what is necessary, and what leads to the most freedom. As he writes in Walden:

The cost of a thing is the amount of what I will call life which is required to be exchanged for it, immediately or in the long run.

Most people, Thoreau writes, “lead lives of quiet desperation” for while they might learn economic theory in college, as he did, they do not learn what is truly necessary. Of a college education, he writes:

The consequence is that while he [the college student] is reading Adam Smith, Ricardo, and Say, he runs his father in debt irretrievably.

Because Thoreau worked as a day-laborer (much like temp, adjunct, and free-lance work today) he understood how American’s market democracy put him in a vulnerable position. And so, Thoreau set off to discover a new economy—one of chosen poverty that allowed him the freedom to do what he wanted, which was to write.

Thoreau had been writing in journals since college. In fact, many Thoreau-scholars see his journals as his most significant literary output. Here is the title page to one of Thoreau’s first journals:

Gleanings— Or what Time Has not Reaped Of My Journal

The Writings of Henry David Thoreau , Vol. 1, Princeton University Press

Thoreau once complained that it was difficult to find plain notebooks since most were lined for dollars and cents. The world was obsessed with money, but Thoreau was after a different sort of value, a different economy—and he used his notes to track it. The value he sought was great literature, depth of thought, and understanding the natural world. He kept account of the things he valued as diligently as business owners tracked money.

Cover of an 1852 Journal, The Morgan

Thoreau viewed his journals as a life-long conversation with himself. In 1851, he humorously wrote:

‘Say's I to myself’ should be the motto of my journal.

This was a conversation Thoreau would have with himself for the rest of his life. Let’s spend some time looking at how Thoreau used his journals while working on Walden.

Thoreau’s Journal at Walden

Thoreau moved to Walden on July 4th, 1845 (Independence day). While he claimed the date was accidental, it’s hard not to think otherwise. For his experiments at Walden marked Thoreau’s attempt to live by the labors of his own hand entirely—to free himself from the market economy. He built the little cabin he lived in by himself and planted beans for sustenance and to trade for other goods. Of course, Thoreau was never entirely alone. He stayed in touch with family and friends, who offered him a safety net.

When he moved to Walden, Thoreau needed little, but he brought his journals.

Cover of a journal Thoreau used while at Walden in 1846, NYPL, Berg Collection

These journals were an essential component of Thoreau’s writing process. He always tried out ideas in his journals first. Then, he would harvest thoughts he wanted to keep by transcribing them into new journals. In one of his journals, he described his plan:

To set down such choice experiences that my own writings may inspire me and at last I may make whole of parts.

This is precisely how Thoreau constructed his best-known work, Walden—by taking pieces out of previous journals and revising his writing. Here for example is the first page of a journal Thoreau kept while living at Walden in which he ponders the greatness of protecting wildlife.

Walden, April 17, 1846 Even nations are ennobled by affording protection to the weaker races of animals. When I read of some custom by which an ancient people recognized the migrations of birds and beasts, or any necessity of theirs, they seem not more savage but more god like-- The Greeks were not above this humane intercourse with nature. They were as happy as children on the arrival of the swallow in the spring…

Page from a journal Thoreau kept while living at Walden. New York Public Library, Berg Collection

Thoreau cared about protecting people as much as he cared about animals. While living at Walden, Thoreau worked on his second most influential piece: Civil Disobedience (1849). As a way to protest slavery as well as the U.S. annexation of Texas, Thoreau hadn’t paid taxes for several years. As he wrote in his journal, just before his jailing:

In my short experience of human life I have found that the outward obstacles which stood in my way were not living men—but dead institutions

Ultimately, Thoreau only spent one night in jail because someone paid his taxes against his wishes. He returned to Walden, but his political fight against slavery was far from over. He helped enslaved people escape and advocated for John Brown, the abolitionist who led a major rebellion that historians see as a preamble to the civil war.

Thoreau’s Commonplace Books For Poetry and Facts

Throughout Thoreau’s life, he was passionate about the literary arts and the natural world. He decided to divide extracts into different notebooks, even if he found it challenging.

I have a commonplace book for facts and another for poetry, but I find it difficult to preserve the vague distinction which I had in my mind, for the most interesting and beautiful facts are so much the more poetry and that is their success.

In his literary commonplace books, he transcribed his favorite poetic quotations. Often, these quotation prompted journal entries, so he would move a quote to a journal as a spur to his own personal reflections.

In his notebooks for “facts”—he recorded readings in natural history. He titled these notebooks on “Extracts mostly from Natural History.” He was fascinated by Linneaus’s writing and wrote out quotes from a biographer of the taxonomist:

Linnaeus “He put cards in the worn-out shoes which were given him by his comrades, and stitched and mended them with the bark of trees, [it?] enabled him at least to go out to collect plants.”

Stoever’s Life of Linnaeus trans. from German by Trapp

One of Thoreau’s “Fact Books.” Extracts, mostly upon Natural History, 1853-1858. HEW 12.7.10, Harvard University, Houghton Library

And here is a Linnean-inspired chart of birds from the same notebook.

Thoreau’s fascination with the natural world was a lifelong pre-occupation that grew more intense with age. While Thoreau’s early journals were a random assortment of notes and thoughts that, over time, evolved into workbooks for drafts of texts like Walden, his later notebooks document Thoreau’s serious engagement with natural history. These later notebooks track weather patterns, when plants bloom, and varieties of fruit.

Thoreau’s naturalist notes were so extensive that they have proven invaluable for climate scientists who have used them to determine how our environment has changed since Thoreau’s time.

For Thoreau, the greatest resource next to personal freedom was nature’s bounty. He accounted for it as assiduously as the banker tallies profits and losses. Later this week, I’ll post a P.S. on Thoreau’s extraordinarily detailed notes on nature.

Notes on Thoreau’s Notes

Draft ideas in your journal: the journal offers a very low-stakes form of writing. It is the perfect place to try out ideas. Who knows? You might land on something you’ll want to publish.

Edit, and then edit some more: Thoreau was devoted to revision, which he did partially in his journals, and partially in drafts. Even when he had sent off pages to the printer, he still felt there was more editing to do. He confessed: “When I have sent off my manuscripts to the printer, certain objectionable sentences and expressions are sure to obtrude themselves on my attention with force.”

Transcribe your notes: we write such interesting things in our journals; why not go back and pick out your favorite lines and transcribe them in a new journal? Something else Thoreau did was to use a quotation from his commonplace book as a spur to reflection in his journals. By transcribing our notes into new notebooks we put our former selves into conversation with our present selves. As Thoreau wrote:

'Say’s I to myself' should be the motto of my journal.

