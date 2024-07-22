In 1937, unfocused drawings got a name: doodles. Before then, the word “doodle” referred to “a silly or foolish fellow; a noodle.”

Much like its antiquated meaning, “doodle” carries with it connotations of silliness. Doodling is useless, we were told, merely aimless scribbling. Clearly, that assumption was wrong.

Doodling can be incredibly useful! Research suggests that doodling improves concentration and memory. It’s also a powerful de-stressing tool.

has declared a “doodle revolution,” describing these sketches as a “a tool for whole-mind learning.”

I suspect doodling has even more benefits that have yet to be studied.

As someone who has spent decades studying brilliant peoples’ notes, I’ve seen quite a lot of doodles! If you count yourself among the doodlers, you are in very, very good company. So, in celebration of doodles, here are some of my favorites.

Samuel Beckett

Beckett (1906 – 1989)

According to his biographers, Beckett’s doodles increased in relation to his writer’s block. When he struggled with a project—like his novel, Watts, doodles explode on the left-hand pages of his notebooks.

Beckett also habitually sketched famous contemporaries like Charlie Chaplin and James Joyce.

On the left, Beckett's depiction of Charlie Chaplin; on the right, Beckett's depction of James Joyce

John Keats

John Keats (1795-1821)

Before he became a notable Romantic poet, John Keats studied medicine. While attending lectures on anatomy, he took notes but couldn’t help doodling in the margins—specifically, he drew flowers and skulls.

John Keats’s Medical Notebook, The Keats House, City of London

Keats’s biographer, Nicholas Roe, points out that Keats’s doodles were not just distractions. They prepared him for his work as a poet. Note, for example, how he drew flowers next to a description of the nose’s anatomy (in the image above). Here, we see the sensibilities of a poet blooming on the page.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama (born in 1961)

I was halfway through this post when I stumbled on

’s

He drew members of the senate as well as a self-portrait that

.

Obama's self portrait (left) and sketches of other government officials (right)--can you recognize any of them?

In addition to bragging that he makes a “mean chili,” Obama gloats:

I'm also a pretty good doodler. See, folks don't know that about me.

And Obama isn’t the only presidential doodler. There’s an entire book all about it!

Notes on Doodles

Doodling serves many functions: Try doodling as a remedy for writer’s block. Or, doodle while attending a lecture to sharpen your focus. Or, doodle as a way to ease a stressful situation.

Doodling is the ultimate productive distraction: I think back to when I was a college student: when I was bored in class, I doodled, but it turns out that doodling might have actually helped me. It doesn’t require that much attention, so I was still able to tune into lectures. That, I think, is entirely different from pulling out a smart phone and wandering the labyrinth of social media, which (as we know) is very greedy for our attention.

In short, if you find your mind wandering, pick up a pen rather than your phone.

Doodles reflect a person’s aesthetic sensibilities: Perhaps it’s just me, but I see a relationship between a person’s general style and interests and the way they doodle. Consider several examples from Noted’s archives.

Explore More Doodles in Noted ’s Archive

Want to read about more doodlers? Check out my posts on

and Sylvia Plath

