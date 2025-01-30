As you know, I’m writing a book! In my announcement I promised to take you on the journey with me, so I’m starting a series for paid subscribers called “Process Notes.” I love glimpses into how other authors work, so I thought it might be fun to share some of my own habits with you.

In this first post of the series, I’ll share how I’ve used this newsletter as preparation to write my forthcoming book. In future posts, I’ll take you on an archive visit, and I’ll show you how I’m organizing my notes. If you have any questions for me, or things you’d like me to cover in these process notes, please put them in the comments section!

Of course, newsletters have different aims, and not everyone plans to write a book. But I think these tips would be useful for anyone using their newsletter to assist a large project.