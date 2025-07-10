I’m never going to write a musical (I can barely play the piano); still, I’ve found so much in Sondheim’s methods that have deeply enriched my own creative practices. I came across many of these ideas while researching Sondheim’s notes for Monday’s post, and I hope you find them as generative as I have!

I’ve organized these reflections around Sondheim’s core creative principles, as discussed in his collection of lyrics, Finishing the Hat and Look I Made a Hat:

I. “God is in the details”

II. “Less is more”

III. “Content dictates form”