On Monday, I wrote about Bob Dylan’s “telescope technique”: his ability to condense massive amounts of information and multiple cultural contexts into a single phrase in a single song. Perhaps the best example of this is “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.” Dylan explained that each line could have been its own song, but that he knew he couldn’t possibly write them all. When we examine his drafts for “A Hard Rain,” we find a web of references that Dylan explicitly notes in the margins—it’s a great visual representation of the “telescope technique.” It also grants insight into another of Dylan’s creative tactics: collecting references (from literature, folk music, and cultural history) that he might use in a future work.

So, join me as I explore Dylan’s fascination with archives and the references he collected as he wrote “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.”

These post-scripts offer paid subscribers a deeper dive into the note-takers I cover in Noted’s regular posts. You can read my full post on Dylan’s notes for free here. If you look forward to reading Noted, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. You’ll get additional weekly content, access to the Commonplace Book Club (a new session starts in January), and you’ll help keep this newsletter going!

I’m offering 20% off yearly subscriptions this holiday season.

Get 20% off for 1 year