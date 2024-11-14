During the difficult years when Jung was writing The Black Books and The Red Book, he increasingly turned to art.

Art offered Jung a way to access his inner state—to make it visible. He wrote,

I managed to translate the emotions into images . . . to find the images which were concealed in the emotion—I was inwardly calmed and reassured.

Today art therapy is an accepted mental health practice, but in Jung’s day, it was novel. He was at the vanguard of an important treatment. In fact, he found his art practices so powerful, he decided to use them with his own patients.

So join me as I explore my favorite of Jung’s art practices—it’s one that I’ve begun to incorporate into my own life. And, I have to say, I’m really enjoying it.

