On Monday, I shared ideas for gifting store-bought notebooks. Here’s another option: make the notebook yourself! You’ll be following in the footsteps of Virginia Woolf, Emily Dickinson, and Mahatma Gandhi.

Once I discovered the pleasures of making my own notebooks, I couldn’t possibly go back. Hand-made notebooks are immensely satisfying—and I’m not alone in thinking so. Some of our most brilliant writers and thinkers found satisfaction in sewing pages together to form a notebook.

And now, there’s scientific evidence to show that DIY (do it yourself) activities have a profoundly positive influence on our mental health—more on this below.

So, join me as I explore the pleasures of making your own notebook. I’ve also included a little how-to guide to help you get started if you’d like to go that route.

