In 1992, Kurt Cobain put Nirvana’s tour on hold. He moved into an apartment in Los Angeles with his wife, Courtney Love, and their infant child. Now, he had time to devote to his first creative love: the visual arts. When asked what he did during this time, Kurt explained:

I just got up and got drugs and listened to music and painted and played the guitar. That’s about it.

When I first wrote about Cobain’s notes last year, I wanted to spend more time exploring the art he created in his notebooks—it is so unique, so defiant, so very in line with who Kurt was and his particular creative imagination. This postscript gives me the opportunity to do just that!

