When I watched the Netflix show, 3 Body Problem, Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring was on my mind. I had just studied Carson’s notes, and I was reading Carson’s writing and marveling at her ability to take on the big chemical companies and persuade Americans to enact laws to protect the environment. Silent Spring is also essential to the plot of The Three-Body Problem —the show and the original book by Liu Cixin. In fact, the first section of Liu’s book is called “Silent Spring.”

As I wrote Monday’s post on Rachel Carson’s notes, The Three-Body Problem was constantly on my mind. So instead of the usual postscript, this week I’m sharing more of Carson’s notes, interspersed with my thoughts on how Silent Spring informs The Three-Body Problem’s themes and messages.

For example, there are several references to Carson’s work in this trailer that I’ll explore below.

****This post contains spoilers, so be warned.*****

