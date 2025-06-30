Noted

Noted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tati's avatar
Tati
1d

Steinbeck's letters were something like the Morning Pages, something to clean the subconscience before get things done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jillian Hess
Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
1d

Fascinating, Jillian!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jillian Hess
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jillian Hess
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture