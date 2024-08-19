I’m in the midst of planning Noted’s two-year-anniversary post in early September! As part of the celebration, I’ve put out a call for notes.

And, now, let’s get to Noted’s most popular post of all time: Beatrix Potter’s Naturalist notes!

I expected Beatrix Potter’s (1866-1943) notes would be delightful. But I had no idea just how whimsical they would be.

She invented a cipher to write her journal—a code so well-crafted that it took scholars over a decade to crack it. She studied mushrooms and referred to them as “fairy fungi.” She tried to sedate her pet rabbit with hemp seeds so she could draw him. Instead, he got very high.

Beatrix Potter with Benjamin Bunny, 1891

As Spring arrives in New York, I thought this was the perfect time to share Potter’s naturalist notes. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!

Potter’s Journal

In 1952, a relation of Beatrix Potter’s found

a large bundle of loose sheets and exercise books written in cipher-writing.

This was Potter's journal, which she kept from 1881-1897. To keep her diary secret, Potter invented a coded language. It proved rather difficult to solve. The scholar, Leslie Linder took over a decade to crack it.

Beatrix Potter’s journal, written in code, 1866

Close up of Potter’s journal

And here is the code Linder discovered:

In her old-age, even Potter struggled to read her journal. She admitted:

I used to write long-winded descriptions, hymns (!) and records of conversations in a kind of cipher shorthand which I am now unable to read even with a magnifying glass…

Beatrix Potter depended on magnifying glasses and microscopes throughout her life. Before her eye-sight declined, she needed them to explore nature’s intricate details as she collected specimens for study—like the caterpillars she sketched at 9 years old:

Even Potter’s notebook for her history lessons became a vehicle for pressing ferns.

Foliage pressed between pages on the history of the British monarchy (1879), the National Trust

As her journal progresses, Potter becomes increasingly enchanted with “fairy fungi,” as she calls them. She writes of

little tiny fungus people singing and bobbing and dancing in the grass. Like the whistling that some people cannot hear of stray mice and bats, and I sitting up above and knowing something about them…

Potter had learned the language of fungi, and she would try to make a career of it.

Potter’s Mushrooms

Mushrooms fascinated Potter for their beauty as well as their mysterious form of reproduction via spores. At the time, scientists had not come to a consensus on fungi reproduction. Potter believed that spores must germinate to form new mushrooms.

Using a microscope she acquired in 1896, Potter observed spores and drew them. In fact, between 1894 and 1895, Potter made 73 fungi drawings. Note the uncolored spores, fallen from the central mushrooms in the image below.

In June of 1896, Potter visited her mentor, George Massee, at Kew Gardens, where he showed her mushrooms grown under glass. He boasted that one of them “had spores three inches long.” Potter then jokes that they are both turning into mushrooms:

I opine that he has passed several stages of development into a fungus himself—I am occasionally conscious of a similar transformation.

Potter’s biographer, Linda Lear explains that the young naturalist, “never saw art and science as mutually exclusive activities.” She enjoyed the challenge mushrooms posed artistically and scientifically.

More of Potter’s illustrations of fungi and their spores, 1896, ( The Art of Beatrix Potter )

In April of 1897, Potter submitted a paper on fungi—“On the Germination of the Spores of Agaricineae”—to the Linnean Society. Because the society prohibited women from presenting their work, her mentor, Massee, read it instead.

The Linnean society rejected Potter’s paper, which was, perhaps, a stroke of good fortune. Had they accepted it, Potter might not have turned her energies to illustrated stories. And she might never have invented her enchanting characters—Peter Rabbit, Jemima Puddle-Duck, and Nutkin, among others.

Potter’s Animals

Of course, Beatrix Potter owned a pet rabbit. She called him Benjamin Bouncer, or “Bounce” for short. Wanting to draw Bounce, she fed the unsuspecting animal “a cup full of hemp seeds” in an attempt to sedate him. The result, however, was that

he was partially intoxicated and wholly unmanageable…I…lay awake chuckling till 2 in the morning.

As was her custom, Potter drew sketches to better understand the natural world. The following sketches helped Potter create her most famous character: Peter Rabbit.

Peter Rabbit came into being when Potter’s friend’s son, Noel, fell sick. Beatrix, accustomed to writing “picture letters” to her children-friends decided to tell him a story about four rabbits: Flopsy, Mopsy, Cottontail, and Peter:

My dear Noel, I don’t know what to write to you, so I shall tell you a story about four little rabbits whose names were Flopsy, Mopsy, Cottontail, and Peter They lived with their mother in a sand bank under the roof of a big fir tree.

It was not such a big step for Potter to anthropomorphize animals in her stories—she had long been writing of animals as human-like creatures in her journal. For example, in 1886, she writes about the death of “Miss Mouse”:

I was very much distressed because she had been so sensible about taking medicine that I thought she would get through, but asthma got over her one night, and she laid herself out in my hand and died. Poor little thing…I wonder if ever another dormouse had so many acquaintances…

As Potter prepared to illustrate her cast of animal characters, she would practice by making pages of sketches. Potter’s sketches of mice from various angles helped her create The Tailor of Gloucester and The Tale of Two Bad Mice.

While working on The Tale of Pigling Bland, Potter admits,

I spent a very wet hour inside the pigsty drawing the pig. It tries to nibble my boots, which is very interrupting.

These sketches of a real pig, transform into characters as Potter drafts illustrations:

Sketch of Pigling Bland and Pig-wig for The Tale of Pigling Bland ( The Art of Beatrix Potter )

Potter studied squirrels while preparing The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin

These creations allowed Potter to bring some of her childhood imagination into her adult pursuits. She gave up writing in her journal at the age of 30. One of her final entries lingers on the “spirit-world of childhood” as a kind of heaven when brought into adulthood.

I remember I used to half believe and wholly play with fairies when I was a child. What heaven can be more real than to retain the spirit-world of childhood, tempered and balanced by knowledge and common-sense…

Notes on Potter’s Notes

❀Find your cipher: I think all notes are written in a kind of cipher—one that only the creator can truly understand. We all have phrases or terms that carry specific meanings for us. Or abbreviations that no one else could parse. And, some of us have truly illegible handwriting.

❀Take out your magnifying glass: I mean this literately and metaphorically. All sorts of wonders surround us—a mushroom’s tiny spores, a butterfly’s wings, a bird’s nest.

❀Revise: Potter’s sketches show how she studied her subjects (mushrooms, mice, cats, rabbits, squirrels, etc…) from multiple angles. This was true for her writing as well. She tells a friend:

I polish! polish! polish! —to the last revise…

Potter was a “fastidious line editor." She spent a lot of time considering punctuation, especially exclamation marks and semi-colons

I’ll leave you with one more delightful quote from a corner of Potter’s notebooks:

‘tis my faith that every flower enjoys the air it breathes.

