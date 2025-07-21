Noted

Noted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Bannister's avatar
Patrick Bannister
2d

Excellent article. There's a whole college course here. Great starting point to research and study. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jillian Hess
Rae Steiner's avatar
Rae Steiner
2d

Hey Jillian! I noticed a small phrasing that could be confusing. Guillermo didn’t create Hellboy. He adapted it for film. It’s actually based on a comic book created by Mike Mignola who also co-wrote the 2nd film.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jillian Hess and others
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jillian Hess
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture