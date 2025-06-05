Before Roald Dahl became a beloved children’s author, he was a pilot in the Royal Air Force and a British spy. As a spy, he gathered information to help Winston Churchill strengthen British-American relations during WWII. Dahl befriended FDR, Eleanor Roosevelt, and other high ranking officials. As a dashing 6’6” Brit in a uniform, he seduced diplomats’ wives. According to some, Dahl—the dashing, philandering Brit—was the model for James Bond.

Here are some of Dahl’s notes from his time as a pilot and a spy. And, because I couldn’t resist, I’ll end this postscript with a glimpse into his delightful writing hut.

Roald Dahl escorts Ernest Hemingway (novelist and war correspondent) in 1944

