Noted

Noted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Carter Morgan's avatar
Susan Carter Morgan
1d

Two things pop for me here- one, his way of keeping his secret, dark notebooks private " …it is pretty safe simply to slip it into a bookshelf at random with the phony paper cover of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or whatever printed on the spine for all to see.³ As I said in the last Book Club, this is why I throw my journals away. He has me thinking.

And two,that he illustrated everything. I struggle because my drawing seem so elementary. But it doesn't matter, does it?

I need to go back now and read more carefully as I had to skim this before I walked out the door. Darn it, Jillian, I can't ignore your posts, even when I have no time! Thanks for sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jillian Hess and others
Kate S's avatar
Kate S
1d

Seeing Dahl’s illustrations is so interesting! They’re almost like a super scaled-down version of Blake’s!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jillian Hess
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jillian Hess
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture