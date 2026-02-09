Noted

I don't rememner when I first read "Wuthering Heights", I just remember that it was in translation (decades later I did read the original, and was amazed once again at the genius of the translator), and I must have been quite young.

I do remember reading"Jane Eyre" first, and I loved it, and re-read it numerous times too, but "Wuthering Heights"...I was completely transfixed, and it's not a book that someone..grows out of, so to say.

Its staying power is comparable with all the best books ever written, and it's a part of my "take 30 books you love the most" when moving across the globe.

I'm very attached to our very old edition, that falls apart, so at certain point I bought a newer one, with the unsatisfying cover (covers are frankly oddly important. to yours truly. especially for the books one met early and felt in love).

I did find a comprehensive website once, of some "Wuthering Heights" fan, who also dedicated a page to a glossary (Joseph's speech used throughout the book)...I'm very grateful to this person, because later it was much easier to read the original.

This fan shared my opinion that a good cinema adaptation to the book doesn't exist yet, even though he did range and rate them from very bad to better ones.

I do think that Kate Bush, in four minutes, does a job thousand times better than any of the adaptations. I also can listen to it on the loop.

(it was a funny moment though, in Mona Awad's "Bunny", when the heroine, wary of some new surroundings, and the song blasting there, thinks "wuthering, wuthering, wuthering heights, how long is this song anyways":)

I did see the limited series on Bronte's family, "Walking Invisible" I think. I still can't really understand how they managed to write so brilliantly, and especially it boggles the mind that Emily, who hardly left their house, wrote "Wuthering Heights".

My edition does contain some of her poetry too.

Thank you for this excellent post, Jillian- I knew the kids in the family were highly creative, yet you illustrate it perfectly.

3 replies by Jillian Hess and others
Waving From A Distance's avatar
Waving From A Distance
5d

Wow, did not know about these miniature books. Wonderful detail on the sisters, Jillian. I love reading about long-dead writers, even famous ones! Now when I re-read these classics, I'll be picturing them as little girls getting started with their writing careers. Lovely images.

1 reply by Jillian Hess
40 more comments...

