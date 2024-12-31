It’s almost January 1st, which means that our Commonplace Book Club (CBC) is about to begin! You can read more about the club here.

I’ve assembled some tips to get you started. If you still have questions after reading this post, put them in the comments or ask in our chat.

I’m very excited to start the new year together by building a gloriously collaborative commonplace book!

How does the CBC work?

There will be a new thread for each day in January. I will post my quote the night before so the thread is available for early-birds and international participants. In other words, our January 1st thread is available today (December 31st) for those of you who want to get a head start!

My first quote is about sharing knowledge, which is, after all, one of the benefits of the CBC

Where can I find the CBC?

The CBC takes place on Noted’s subscriber chat. Click the “Join chat” link below:

How do I post to the CBC chat?

You’ll see an image of my quote for the first day of the CBC. Click on the replies to add your own. Here’s what it looked like for our warm-up round:

At the bottom of the thread, you’ll find the following box for your reply. You could add a picture of your quote, type your quote, or both:

How do I respond to other people’s quotes?

The social aspect of our club makes it especially fun! Here’s how you can heart or comment on others’ posts.

On the app: add a heart (or other emoji) to quotes you like by clicking on the image. This will also give you the option to “Reply” to the quote. It will look like this:

Click on an image to heart it or to reply

On the web: if a post has already been hearted, you can double click on the heart. Or, you can add your own emoji by clicking on this icon:

Click the arrow if you’d like to reply to a quote.

What kind of quote should I add?

The short answer: Anything you’d like! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: there is no wrong way to keep a commonplace book.

The longer answer: The CBC should be fun and useful for all of us. So, it’s worth spending some time thinking about what you’d like the club to do for you.

For my January CBC practice, I’ve decided to focus on Seneca’s letters—reading one a day and writing out my favorite lines in my commonplace book.

You can set out on a similarly structured CBC journey, or you can add quotes in whatever way feels right to you. Here are some ideas:

pull quotes from previous commonplace books

share quotes from whatever you happen to be reading

revisit favorite books and write out your favorite lines

quotes need not come from books—for example, you can write out phrases you overhear

you might also come up with your own quotes—lots of authors have done this in their commonplace books

Do I have to post my quotes?

Of course not! You’re welcome to silently follow along in your own commonplace book.

Who can join the CBC?

The CBC is a perk for paid subscribers. Now’s a great time to upgrade since we’re at the end of Noted’s winter sale.

Get 20% off for 1 year

So, head over to the chat—> read through other people’s quotes (don’t forget to ♡ the ones you love)—>then leave a quote of your own!

See you on the chat,