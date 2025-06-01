It’s June 1st, which means our Commonplace Book Club (CBC) has officially begun! Whether you’re a seasoned commonplacer or just getting started, you’re in the right place! Read more about how the club works here.

I’ve assembled some tips to get you started. If you still have questions after reading this post, put them in the comments or ask in our chat.

I’m very excited to continue building our gloriously collaborative commonplace book!

How does the CBC work?

Each day in June, you will find a new thread in our chat by 9a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Where can I find the CBC?

The CBC takes place in Noted’s subscriber chat.

Click the “Join chat” link below:

How do I add a quote to the CBC chat?

You’ll see an image of my quote for the first day of the CBC. Click on the replies to add your own. Here’s what it looked like for our January warm-up round:

At the bottom of the thread, you’ll find the following box for your reply. You can:

add a picture of your quote

type your quote

or do both!

How do I respond to other people’s quotes?

The social aspect of our club makes it especially fun! Here’s how you can heart or comment on others’ posts.

On the app: add a heart (or other emoji) to quotes you like by clicking on the image. This will also give you the option to “Reply” to the quote. It will look like this:

Click on an image to heart it or to reply

On a web browser: if a post has already been hearted, you can double click on the heart. Or, you can add your own emoji by clicking on this icon:

Click the arrow if you’d like to reply to a quote.

What kind of quote should I add?

The short answer: Anything you’d like!

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: there is no wrong way to keep a commonplace book.

For my June CBC practice, I’ve decided to focus on quotes related to the writing process. Here is my first quote (complete with faux-medieval initial):

You can set out on a similarly structured CBC journey, or you can add quotes in whatever way feels right to you. Here are some ideas:

pull quotes from previous commonplace books

share quotes from whatever you happen to be reading

revisit favorite books and write out your favorite lines

quotes need not come from books—for example, you can write out phrases you overhear

you might also come up with your own quotes or write out excerpts from your own work—lots of authors have done this in their commonplace books

For more suggestions, browse previous CBC threads to get a sense for the various ways club-members have kept commonplace books.

Do I have to post my quotes?

Of course not! You’re welcome to quietly follow along in your own commonplace book without posting.

Who can join the CBC?

The CBC is a perk for paid subscribers.

Let’s do this!

See you on the chat,