Here in New York, trees are sprouting new life; tulip bulbs are slowly unfurling. It is nearly April, and so it is time, also, to return to our Commonplace Book Club (CBC).

I’ve been keeping commonplace books in private since my early teen years—collecting words and ideas that I wanted to savor, to squirrel away for my future self. And since September 2024, I’ve been meeting up with this community to share quotes in our group chat on a (roughly) seasonal basis. Now, it’s time for our third Commonplace Book Club (CBC)!

If you are new to the club, here’s what you need to know:

As always, you can add quotes to our communal commonplace book in whatever way you’d like.

What is a Commonplace Book?

Do you write out quotes or facts that you want to remember? Then you keep a commonplace book!

The commonplace book is a time-worn tradition for copying out quotations. Brilliant thinkers throughout history have kept commonplace books including John Milton, Lewis Carroll, Virginia Woolf, and Octavia Butler.

As many of you know, almost all of my academic writing has focused on commonplace books. I published an academic book on the subject in 2022: How Romantics and Victorians Organized Information.

Why Keep a Commonplace Book?

When I dreamed up the Commonplace Book Club (CBC), I wrote out the following reasons why I love keeping a commonplace book:

Developing a personal relationship with literature. Keeping track of my reading. Revisiting (& remembering) favorite lines. Being able to think through lines slowly as I rewrite them. Sharing my collection of quotes with other people.

But don’t take my word for it! Here is what great thinkers have written about their collections of quotes:

Virginia Woolf describes keeping a commonplace book as a way to heighten her reading experience. She reads as though she were on a hunt:

That’s the real point of my little brown book…that it makes me read —with a pen—following the scent…2

And then of course, here is Seneca’s fantastic metaphor for commonplacing:

We also, I say, ought to copy these bees, and sift whatever we have gathered from a varied course of reading, for such things are better preserved if they are kept separate; then, by applying the supervising care with which our nature has endowed us, – in other words, our natural gifts, – we should so blend those several flavours into one delicious compound that, even though it betrays its origin, yet it nevertheless is clearly a different thing from that whence it came.3

If you have the habit of keeping a collection of quotes, you already know its value. If you don’t, this is a great opportunity to start. In just 5-10 minutes a day, you can start a commonplacing habit!

Some Inspiration:

This has been the perfect opportunity to work on our note-taking practice in community! And, to be honest, I love the companionship as I continue my own commonplacing journey.

In January, I craved more philosophy. I’m still reading one of Seneca’s letters first thing in the morning (before picking up my phone); it’s been lovely! Seneca is, after all, Noted’s patron saint. Here are some of my contributions:

In September, I craved more time with poetry, so I dedicated my practice to writing out a few lines of verse each day.

My April CBC Contributions

Someone recently asked me where I’m finding joy these days. “Oh,” I beamed, “I’m illustrating Mary Oliver’s writing—it makes me unspeakably happy!”

Sometimes I need less time in my head and more time in the material world— more time with paintbrushes and splashes of color and an aching wrist from too much writing by hand. That’s where I am these days.

So, for the April CBC, I’ll share Mary Oliver quotes along with my unabashedly amateur paintings.

“Let me always be who I am, and then some.” From Mary Oliver’s essay, “Building the House”

Ideas For Your Commonplacing Practice

I hesitate to give too much direction because part of the joy of keeping a commonplace book is in seeing how your mind shows up on the blank page. We all need different things from our commonplace books at different times.

Nevertheless, here is some inspiration, drawn from the ways community members have used the CBC in the past:

— A study in a single author (like Mary Oliver or Seneca)

—Writing out first lines from your favorite books

— Going back through old commonplace books and sharing your favorite quotes

—Sharing quotes from newsletters on Substack

—Sharing quotes from overheard conversations

—Sharing a quote tied to a photograph from your neighborhood, backyard, or pet

—Sharing your own illustrations/collages/photographs of favorite authors

—Typed quotes are also welcome

You can find more inspiration by looking at our chat as well as our communal commonplace books from the September 2024 CBC and the January 2025 CBC.

*Most importantly: There is no wrong way to keep a commonplace book!*

Comments From Previous CBCs:

Here’s what participants had to say about our club:

Let’s Form a Note-Taking Habit!

Part of my goal for the CBC is to foster a daily commonplace book habit (for myself and for you). We’ll start small with just one quote a day—typed or handwritten.

Of course, you don’t have to post your quotes—this is totally optional—but, I hope you’ll post at least once. I never tire of looking at other people’s notes!

As an added incentive, if you post a picture of a quote everyday for all 30 days, I’ll enter you in a raffle to win one of the following prizes🏆:

How to Join

Since we all live in different time-zones, just add your quote to whatever day it is in your corner of the world.

Will you join? I hope so! Let me know, and post any questions you have in the comments.

I’m so excited to start up again!