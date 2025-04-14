We’re nearly half-way through the April Commonplace Book Club (CBC) and we’ve gathered some extraordinary quotes. I’ve found our threads deeply nourishing, and I thought you might enjoy reading a sample.1 I hope they offer inspiration for your week ahead!
On Creativity
Life Advice
On Nature
On Books and Reading
If you’d like to join our Commonplace Book Club for the second half of April, head over to our chat.
Noted is fueled by you. Your ❤️’s and comments inspire me. As always, I would love to know your thoughts.
Yours in note-taking,
1
All the participants featured here have agreed to let me share their quotes.
So excellent. Now we can find each other with greater ease. Habits are hard to come by; the CBC is helping me build one that will enrich my life for years to come!
Added a few of these to my own commonplace book. :) Thanks for the fabulous quotes and beautiful community wisdom-inspiration!