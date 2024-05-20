Welcome to the second installment of the Noted Lab—where I answer subscribers’ questions on writing and note-taking. Since I began Noted, readers have consistently asked me to write a post on Niklas Luhmann’s Zettelkasten—a note-taking method with a cult following. I can understand why it has so many devotees; the method promises to help us write more useful notes. Finally, I’m writing about it!

Hi Jillian, I still take notes in notebooks, but have migrated to 4x6 notecards for my reading, a la Niklas Luhmann’s Zettelkasten method. I’m not as organized in my notecard numbering system as Luhmann was but I switched because it seemed easier to organize and retrieve notecards than my random thoughts scattered throughout numerous notebooks (I tried creating a notebook index, but only recently). What do you think about these notecard systems like Luhmann’s? —R.

Dear R,

I’ve been fascinated by Niklas Luhmann (1927 – 1998) since I read his description of the Zettelkasten, “Communicating with Slip Boxes,” nearly two decades ago. Here, he lays out his method alongside theories for why it works. And now, Universität Bielefeld, where Luhmann was a professor, has digitized nearly all of his notes—work that had made this post possible.

In answer to your question, I have a lot of thoughts on Luhmann’s system, but before I get into that, allow me to summarize the Zettelkaten for those who are less familiar.

Luhmann with his Zettelkasten

Niklas Luhmann was an incredibly productive sociologist—he published around 500 articles and over 70 books in his lifetime. His secret? The Zettelkasten.

The Zettelkasten refers to slip boxes, much like the library card catalogues of yore, meant to hold slips of paper.

Luhmann’s kasten , meant to hold slips of paper

In English, Luhmann’s method translates to “slip boxes” — slips of paper (zettel). stored in boxes (kasten).

There are two primary reasons why the Zettelkasten works:

Luhmann saw his notes as communication partners. In order to have better conversations, he had to equip his partners with interesting ideas. Throughout, he refers to his notes as though they are sentient beings:

I, of course, do not think everything by myself. It happens mainly within the Zettelkasten.

Luhmann thought of notes in a non-linear way. He was interested in the web of connections among ideas. Thus, he relied on note-cards rather than notebooks so he could connect ideas indefinitely. (Notebook pages run out, but we can always add more notecards.)

As Luhmann admits, the biggest problem with his approach is that the Zettelkasten only becomes useful after years of building it.

Luhmann’s Method

So what is the Zettelkasten method exactly? It is a system of writing out notes on slips of paper (or note cards). Each slip of paper connects to a network of other notes through a sequence of numbers.

This is a guide to Luhmann’s digitized notes that gives us a glimpse of how he organized them. You’ll notice that Luhmann’s notes on the Zettelkasten are filed in part 8 of section 9 for “ad hoc notes”:

Guide to the Luhmann Archive —there are 18 notecards for the section on zettelkasten.

Therefore, all of Luhmann’s notes on the Zettelkasten begin with the designation 9/8. Here is the first card which explains how the Zettelkasten finds order out of disorder.

(9/8) Zettelkasten als kybernetisches System. Kombination von Unordnung und Ordnung, von Klumpenbildung und unvorhersehbarer, im ad hoc Zugriff realisierter Kombination. Vorbedingung: Verzicht auf festgelegte Ordnung. Die vorgeschaltete Differenzierung: Suchhilfen vs. Inhalt; Register, Fragestellungen, Einfälle vs. Vorhandenes überformt und macht z.T. entbehrlich, das, was an innerer Ordnung vorausgesetzt werden muss. Zettelkasten as a cybernetic system. Combination of disorder and order, of lump formation, and unexpected, in ad hoc access realised combination. Prerequisite: Abandonment of fixed order. The upstream differentiation: Search aids vs content; index, questions, [spontaneous] ideas vs what already exists, reshapes and makes in part obsolete the inner order that must be assumed.

As he continued thinking about his method, Luhmann added more notes. Following this card, we find 9/8/a, which then branches off into 9/8/a/1 and then 9/8/a/2. When Luhmann finishes this train of thought, he moves onto 9/8/b and so on. Because all the slips have static numbers, he could add as many references to other cards as he needed.

Map of notes on the Zettelkasten (section 9/8) from the Luhmann Archive

When Luhmann was ready to write an essay, all he had to do was arrange his notes on his desk and follow the path. This sounds deceptively easy. In truth, the hard thinking happened as Luhmann wrote out his notes.

Luhmann’s Reading Practices

Luhmann read with slips of paper at hand. Every article, every book, every idea, got its own slips on which Luhmann summarized the main points. As he wrote on one particular card:

9/8d Rückwirkungen auf die Lektüre: man

liest anders, wenn man auf die Möglichkeiten

der Verzettelung achtet

– nicht: Exzerpte! Feedback loop for reading: one reads differently if one is mindful of the possibilities of the Zettelkasten process - not: excerpts!

Luhmann’s last point is important: rather than rely on quotations, he put arguments into his own words. And he summarized his reading and ideas with an awareness of how each note related to other notes.

Luhmann’s 3 Types of Notes

In Luhmann’s description of his notes (and in the digitized archive) we find three major kinds of notes:

1) Summary Notes (often called literature notes)

The bulk of Luhmann’s collection contains summaries of what he read and ideas that arose from his reading.

These notes come out of preliminary notes Luhmann took as he read. He discarded these once he rewrote them as more permanent summaries that went into his Zettelkasten.

Some of these summaries also contain links to other related notes. Here, we find a list at the bottom pointing to other cards in the Zettelkasten:

Even though Luhmann relied on summary, he also made notes of important passages from his reading. The numbers on the left refer to pages in Norman Storer’s The Social System of Science (1966):

2) Bibliographic Notes

Luhmann recorded where he read information in a series of bibliographic notes. They contain just enough information to help Luhmann locate the source. Here is the bibliographic note for Storer. At the bottom of the note, Luhmann links to associated notecards.

3) Register of Keywords

Because, as Luhmann admits, our memory works best with keywords and authors’ names, he created a “register” for his notecards. The following slip contains the sources and ideas in section 1/7:

The letters in red point to where Luhmann could find notes on each topic. For example, the last name on the list is Max Weber. If we go to card 1/7/M, we will find a bibliographic reference for Weber:

Given the way Luhmann organized his notes, you can imagine how much he would have loved hyperlinks!

I hope this post gives you a better sense for how Luhmann actually organized his notes. For this week’s postscript, I’ll spend more time on the theories supporting the Zettelkasten system which, to me, are even more interesting than the system itself.

Notes on Luhmann’s Notes

Develop your own system: Luhmann’s method works well for an academic developing a theory for how society functions—which is what Luhmann was doing. But you are not Luhmann, so it’s possible that his system won’t work as well for you. (If it works for you, awesome! Please share your experience in the comments.) Personally, I am too devoted to notebooks to use notecards. But, I have taken aspects of Luhmann’s method and applied it to my own process (more on this in the P.S.).

Think of your notes as a conversation partner: the more you feed your notes, the more interesting they will become.

Favor summarizing over excerpting: I love writing out quotations, but it is a simpler form of note-taking than summary. To summarize an idea, we actually have to understand it. When Luhmann summarized ideas in his notes, he prepared himself to actually write about them.

