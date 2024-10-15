Hi all,

This is just a quick reminder that our mini CBC starts today. We’ll focus on Hilary Mantel’s gorgeous memoir, Giving Up the Ghost. If you don’t have the book yet, you can read the first chapter on Google Books.

Write out your favorite quote and add it to our chat!

Here are some of my favorite lines from the first section of Giving Up the Ghost:

All of this culminates in Katherine May’s book club on October 30th, when I’ll join her to discuss Mantel’s memoir. (Zoom details will be sent to paid subscribers.)

The CBC is a perk for paid subscribers—your contribution makes my work possible. So, thank you!

The first thread (and only the first) will be available to free subscribers—that way you can decide if this is something you’d like to participate in.

As always, I believe education is for everyone; if you can’t afford to upgrade, please message me and I’ll comp you.

I can’t wait to see you on the chat!

P.S. Directions for adding to our chat:

