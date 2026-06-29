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Renato Zane's avatar
Renato Zane
6d

Really wonderful material, Jillian. Thanks for highlighting the three different types of commonplace books. There is so much to learn from this approach.

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1 reply by Jillian Hess
T. Scott Plutchak's avatar
T. Scott Plutchak
6d

Some years ago I was teaching an undergraduate seminar on the history of copyright. For one session I brought in a replica of Jefferson's favorite metal dip pen, a bottle of ink, and a copy of the Library of America's "Thomas Jefferson: Writings". I passed the pen and ink and some good paper around the class so they could all try it out. I asked them to consider what it would be like to have been able to write so much with that pen as your primary tool. They were amazed.

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