Noted

Noted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feasts and Fables's avatar
Feasts and Fables
2d

Wonderful to see your selection gathered like this, Jillian.

Big cheer for Heather, such a diligent contributor to CBC and encourager of others. Great prize!!

And so many notes to read and gather into our own collections.

Thank you again, so much, for the communal experience. Magical. 💛

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jillian Hess and others
Simon's avatar
Simon
3d

This is great. I’m really sad to have missed this one seeing as I’ve participated in them all. Nevermind. I’ll know there will be many more to come.

I have one thing to ask about your note taking. Sometimes I worry so much about the right way to write and store my notes I end up starting a million ways and having them all over the place. I’ve never found one good process. I think that’s why I only write on scraps of paper now and throw them in a box. I find that way stops my head from whirling, but it’s not so great to find them all again.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jillian Hess and others
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jillian Hess · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture