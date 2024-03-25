Noted

Re-Noted: Marginalia, or 5 Ways to Write in Your Books
mar·gi·na·li·a /ˌmärjəˈnālyə/ plural noun: marginal notes
  
Jillian Hess
76
P.S. How I Take Recipe Notes
...my own little shorthand
  
Jillian Hess
20
Delicious Notes II: How Amie McGraham and Domenica Marchetti Record Recipes
"Recipes are my comfort food!"
  
Jillian Hess
Domenica Marchetti
, and 
Amie McGraham
32
Delicious Notes: How Colu Henry and Jolene Handy Record Recipes
"This is the notebook that kept me calm."
  
Jillian Hess
Colu Henry
, and 
Jolene Handy
43
P.S. Kinsey's Punched Cards
"This new equipment is a godsend ..."
  
Jillian Hess
9
Alfred Kinsey's Notes on Americans' Sex Lives
"...very interesting and very necessary.”
  
Jillian Hess
48
P.S. Jonathan Larson's Bohemian Notes
"Bohemia is dead"
  
Jillian Hess
10
Jonathan Larson's Notes for Rent
"Love = fire = disease = art = life"
  
Jillian Hess
34

February 2024

P.S. How to Write a Bestselling Novel: 4 Tips from Octavia Butler's Notes
"Redefine the problem. Imagine alternatives."
  
Jillian Hess
20
Re-Noted: Octavia Butler's "Essentials of Success"
"So be it! See to it!"
  
Jillian Hess
80
P.S. Six of My Favorite Notebooks on Substack
And six love notes
88
All the Love Notes!
There is quite a lot of love out there that exceeds the parameters of Hallmark cards.
  
Jillian Hess
94
