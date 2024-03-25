Noted
Re-Noted: Marginalia, or 5 Ways to Write in Your Books
mar·gi·na·li·a /ˌmärjəˈnālyə/ plural noun: marginal notes
Mar 25
•
Jillian Hess
194
P.S. How I Take Recipe Notes
...my own little shorthand
Mar 23
•
Jillian Hess
56
Delicious Notes II: How Amie McGraham and Domenica Marchetti Record Recipes
"Recipes are my comfort food!"
Mar 21
•
Jillian Hess
,
Domenica Marchetti
, and
Amie McGraham
73
Delicious Notes: How Colu Henry and Jolene Handy Record Recipes
"This is the notebook that kept me calm."
Mar 18
•
Jillian Hess
,
Colu Henry
, and
Jolene Handy
149
P.S. Kinsey's Punched Cards
"This new equipment is a godsend ..."
Mar 14
•
Jillian Hess
42
Alfred Kinsey's Notes on Americans' Sex Lives
"...very interesting and very necessary.”
Mar 11
•
Jillian Hess
129
P.S. Jonathan Larson's Bohemian Notes
"Bohemia is dead"
Mar 7
•
Jillian Hess
52
Jonathan Larson's Notes for Rent
"Love = fire = disease = art = life"
Mar 4
•
Jillian Hess
162
February 2024
P.S. How to Write a Bestselling Novel: 4 Tips from Octavia Butler's Notes
"Redefine the problem. Imagine alternatives."
Feb 22
•
Jillian Hess
77
Re-Noted: Octavia Butler's "Essentials of Success"
"So be it! See to it!"
Feb 19
•
Jillian Hess
364
P.S. Six of My Favorite Notebooks on Substack
And six love notes
Feb 16
458
All the Love Notes!
There is quite a lot of love out there that exceeds the parameters of Hallmark cards.
Feb 12
•
Jillian Hess
267
